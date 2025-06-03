AEW Collision Could Move Off Saturdays Amid UFC Rights Shake-Up

The battle for UFC’s next media rights deal is heating up now that its exclusive negotiation window with ESPN has ended. At least four companies are said to be in contention, with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), AEW’s broadcast partner, emerging as a wildcard that could have major consequences for AEW Collision.

According to John Ourand of Puck Varsity, ESPN is still the frontrunner to retain UFC rights, likely through a mix of linear TV and ESPN’s streaming platform. However, the rights may ultimately be split into multiple packages, and tech giants like Amazon and Netflix are reportedly exploring full or partial bids. Amazon is especially interested in UFC’s pay-per-view business, currently held by ESPN.

WBD, which recently lost NBA rights, is seeking high-profile sports content to fill its programming gaps and could air UFC fights on TNT, TBS, and its streaming service Max. While Ourand did not confirm WBD’s interest in UFC’s PPV arm, the company is currently developing its own system to distribute AEW pay-per-views directly.

If WBD lands UFC rights, AEW Collision would likely need to vacate its Saturday night spot. A head-to-head showdown between Collision and UFC on the same network is considered “very unlikely.” A move to Thursday nights appears most logical, especially since AEW has already shifted Collision on occasion to avoid NBA, NHL, or WWE Premium Live Event conflicts.

A permanent Thursday slot would allow AEW to tape Collision and Dynamite back-to-back in the same city, reducing travel and production costs. It would also help Collision avoid direct competition with WWE’s Saturday shows, potentially improving ratings and stability for the brand.

The UFC’s $1.5 billion deal with ESPN runs through the end of 2025. While a new deal is not expected to close for another two months, the eventual outcome could significantly affect both UFC and AEW’s future broadcast plans.

