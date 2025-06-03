WWE WrestleMania 42 "Almost A Done Deal" For Vegas

WWE may be closing in on a blockbuster return to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42.

While not yet officially confirmed, discussions behind the scenes have rapidly progressed in favor of bringing the biggest event on WWE’s calendar back to the Nevada desert in 2026. The company held WrestleMania 41 in the city earlier this year, and now it appears a second straight year in Las Vegas is highly likely.

During a new episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that WWE has recently overcome multiple logistical hurdles that were previously holding up an announcement. New Orleans had been in contention and was widely expected to host, but that plan has changed. WWE is now set to reward New Orleans with the 2026 Money in the Bank event instead.

“As of today, they’re still not ‘confirmed’ for anywhere, but this morning, they cleared several hurdles that were in the way of WWE going to WrestleMania [in Vegas],” Alvarez reported. “Vegas is apparently making a lot of concessions to clear the way for WrestleMania in Vegas and I was told that as of today, it is almost a done deal.”

Alvarez pointed out that a scheduling conflict had previously emerged regarding the venue. WWE is expected to return to Allegiant Stadium, rather than the nearby Sphere. However, a yet-to-be-announced concert was reportedly blocking the required setup time for WrestleMania.

“One of the issues, there were a couple of issues, was an issue with the stadium – this is not gonna be in the Sphere, it’s looking like it would be in the stadium,” Alvarez explained. “Apparently, there was an unannounced concert, but the concert was close enough to the planned date of WrestleMania that there was not gonna be enough time to set up, and the concert was unwilling to move.”

Another complication involved the Las Vegas Convention Center, which WWE plans to use for WrestleMania Week activities, including WWE World.

“There was an issue with the convention center, which is where they were gonna do all of their whatever it’s called now (WWE World),” Alvarez added. “I’m not sure what hurdles were cleared, but several were this morning.”

“So it’s looking like probably very, very shortly, we’re going to get the news that next year’s WrestleMania is officially in Las Vegas, Nevada,” he concluded. “Vegas again. I’m fine with that. It’s nice and warm.”

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member