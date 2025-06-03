Former WWE Star Opens Up About Difficult Moment After Departure

The recent wave of 2025 roster cuts affected both main roster stars and up-and-coming NXT names, including Javier Bernal. After becoming a regular fixture on the NXT brand, Bernal was among those released this year. In a new interview with Scott’s Scoop, he opened up about how he found out, and how he and his wife, fellow WWE NXT star Tatum Paxley, reacted to the news.

“I’ll tell you this much. I was in the shower when I got the call. I was washing my hair. And I’m like, oh, great. So, of course, I got out and saw it,” Bernal shared.

The news struck just as hard for Paxley, who remains with the company. While Bernal tried to remain composed, it was clear the situation took a toll on both of them emotionally.

“My wife had a worse reaction than I did. She was sobbing and all that. I just had to be strong for a little bit. I was mad. You know, I was mad. I was pissed off.”

Though his initial response was anger, Bernal quickly pivoted his focus to what lies ahead.

“I gave myself an hour to be mad, and then I got to work because I couldn’t just stop. Life doesn’t stop when this stops. So, I gave myself an hour to cry, and then we got to work.“

While his next move in professional wrestling has not been revealed, Bernal is determined to press forward. His mindset is clear, this is not the end of his story.