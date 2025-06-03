WOW – Women of Wrestling Launches New Collectible Card Game Featuring WOW Superheroes

WOW – Women of Wrestling has unveiled a brand-new collectible card game starring the WOW Superheroes. Titled WOW: The Card Game, it is now available for pre-sale at wowegame.com through Paramount Global Content Distribution. Designed for 2 to 4 players and recommended for ages 9 and older, the game offers fans a new way to engage with their favorite WOW characters. Below is the complete announcement:

WOW – Women Of Wrestling Unveils First-Ever Collectible Card Game Featuring Fan-Favorite Superheroes

LOS ANGELES, CA – [June 3, 2025] – WOW – Women Of Wrestling (WOW), the premier all-female professional wrestling organization, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever collectible card game, bringing the fierce energy, iconic rivalries, and signature moves of WOW Superheroes to fans everywhere, in a whole new way.

WOW: The Card Game brings strategic gameplay, character customization, and head-to-head competition to the tabletop for those who love mind games, big combos, and bold personalities. Featuring vibrant artwork, action-packed scenarios, and over 141 unique cards, including Power-Ups, Finishing Moves, and Signature Taunts, the game allows players to step into the ring as 11 of their favorite WOW Superheroes including Chainsaw, The Beast, Penelope Pink, Kandi Krush, Gloria Glitter, Tormenta, Ariel Sky, Americana, Princess Aussie, Jessie Jones, and Abilene Maverick.

“Now, fans can feel the thrill of the ring and build their own rivalries right at home,” said David McLane, co-founder of WOW. “This card game celebrates the strength, spirit, and spectacle that our Superheroes bring to the ring every week.”

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

WOW: The Card Game is designed for 2–4 players and is suitable for ages 9 and up. It features fast-paced matches with dynamic gameplay mechanics that mirror the drama of the ring, from high-flying comebacks to stunning upsets.

The card game is available now for pre-sale online at www.wowe/game.com.