Backstage Details on Savio Vega’s Role at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 03, 2025
A familiar face from WWE's New Generation Era is making his return behind the scenes for this weekend’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event. Savio Vega, best remembered for his mid-90s run, will be present at the inter-promotional special, though not necessarily in an on-camera role.

PWInsider was first to report Vega’s involvement, and Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the veteran will be working as a producer at the show.

“Also, there’s a lot of talk about Savio Vega. You know who is going to be there? I do not know if he will appear before people, but it’s not like he’s into interfere or do anything…well, maybe he will, but, Savio Vega is a producer for the show, so it’s not necessarily that he’s a performer for the show, but he is going to be there. I mean, that’s part is accurate,” Meltzer said.

This marks Vega’s first WWE event involvement since his memorable cameo at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, where he assisted Bad Bunny during his match against Damian Priest.

Joining Vega in a backstage role is Hector “Moody” Jack Melendez, who has reportedly signed with WWE to contribute to the company’s growing AAA creative partnership.

Worlds Collide will stream live from the KIA Forum this Saturday via WWE’s official YouTube channel.

