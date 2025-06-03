CM Punk Praises AJ Styles After WWE Raw Match: "You’re a Legend"

CM Punk has made it clear he does not want to wait another two decades before stepping into the ring with AJ Styles again.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Punk and Styles met in the ring for the first time since 2004. The two were part of a high-stakes triple threat match, headlining the show alongside El Grande Americano (Chad Gable), who ultimately secured a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The finish came after interference from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which cost both Punk and Styles the win.

After the show, Punk took to Instagram Stories to acknowledge Styles and their shared history. He posted a heartfelt message directed at the former WWE Champion, calling him a legend and showing hope for another encounter soon.

“[AJ Styles], I have got a lot on my plate right now but I will always make room for you,” Punk wrote. “Thank you for the boot print on my nose. Let us not wait 21 years for the next time. You are a legend.”

Despite years of rumored tension between the two, both men have now spoken highly of each other in recent months. Their relationship goes back to their time on the independent scene, including Ring of Honor, in the early 2000s.

Raw concluded with Seth Rollins, Breakker, and Reed standing tall over Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. With Styles and Punk now out of contention, the finalized lineup for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match features Seth Rollins, El Grande Americano, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, and Andrade.