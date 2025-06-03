KUSHIDA Returns to MLW at Summer of the Beasts in NYC

KUSHIDA is officially set to make his return to Major League Wrestling later this month, as the company has confirmed the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion will appear at MLW Summer of the Beasts on June 26. The event will emanate from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, and KUSHIDA is slated to compete live on the card.

The Japanese standout, known as “The Time Splitter,” has built a strong international reputation across NJPW, NXT, and Impact Wrestling, and his presence adds further excitement to what is already shaping up to be a major summer showcase for MLW.

The promotion issued the following announcement confirming his participation:

KUSHIDA Returns to New York City June 26

See the “Time Splitter” Live at MLW’s Summer of the Beasts.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced KUSHIDA will be in action at MLW Summer of the Beasts, live on YouTube at 9pm from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, June 26.

🎟 Buy tickets at https://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Fans around the world can stream Summer of the Beasts free starting at 9pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Thursday, June 26.

Hot off his run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s prestigious Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament, KUSHIDA proved once again why he remains one of the most dynamic forces in the sport. In the 2025 tournament, the “Time Splitter” scored victories over top-tier competition including Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taiji Ishimori, and Dragon Dia , a run that reasserted his presence in the global spotlight.

KUSHIDA last competed representing MLW during the landmark MLW vs. CMLL event in Mexico City on May 2, where he headlined Arena México in a dream match against the legendary Místico.

A six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, KUSHIDA brings his time-traveling, hybrid style back to MLW as a top contender in the World Middleweight division. With MLW in the process of charting its next steps to crown a new World Middleweight Champion, KUSHIDA is determined to carve his name into the title picture.

“KUSHIDA is one of the most decorated middleweights in the world,” said MLW President Cesar Duran. “We are finalizing talks with several high-caliber opponents. Expect an announcement soon.”

Don’t miss KUSHIDA’s return to New York City as he sets the tone for a new era in MLW’s middleweight division.

Secure your seat today at www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $15. Don’t miss your chance to experience MLW live from New York City!

Local bell time for ticket holders is 6:55pm ET.