AEW Collision Viewership Jumps Thanks to NBA Lead-In

AEW Collision delivered a standout performance over the weekend despite being bumped to a late-night slot. The show aired on TNT in a preempted time window beginning at 11:43 PM ET on Saturday, May 31, 2025, and wrapped up in the early hours of Sunday, June 1. Despite the late hour, Collision drew 504,000 total viewers and posted a 0.18 rating in the P18-49 demographic, according to data from WrestleNomics.

This strong showing was greatly supported by the massive audience that tuned in for the NBA Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, which averaged 6.913 million viewers with a 2.12 rating in the P18-49 demo. Immediately following the game, TNT aired the final edition of “Inside the NBA,” which itself pulled in 3.032 million viewers and a 0.95 demo rating, setting up Collision with an ideal launchpad.

Compared to previous weeks, Collision saw a notable spike in viewership. The show was up 43% from the prior week’s 353,000 viewers and 34% above its trailing four-week average of 376,000. Even more impressive was the surge in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 125% jump over both last week's and the four-week average rating of 0.08. The 18-34 demo in particular exploded with 126,000 viewers, marking a massive 282% increase over the median of the last four non-preempted episodes.