Nikki Bella and MJF Share Moment on Happy Gilmore 2 Set

Nikki Bella and MJF recently crossed paths on the set of Happy Gilmore 2, a comedy sequel that is already generating major buzz ahead of its Netflix debut.

The follow-up to the 1996 classic sees Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald reprising their iconic roles. This time around, the film brings a dose of pro wrestling energy, with appearances from AEW’s MJF, WWE’s Becky Lynch, and a special cameo by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

A trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 dropped this weekend during Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event. MJF celebrated the moment on X, formerly Twitter, by declaring, “I’m a Gilmore boy. And that means I’m better than you.” Nikki Bella also expressed her excitement, saying, “Excited to have a fun little role in this incredibly iconic movie.”

A behind-the-scenes photo from the set surfaced on Bella’s Instagram Stories, showing her and MJF together during production. She included a screengrab of a VICE headline covering the new trailer launch, further building excitement around the crossover.

This comes just weeks after Becky Lynch praised MJF for their conversations during filming. She jokingly said she could outdo him on the mic and noted they shared opinions on Lyra Valkyria, WWE’s Women’s Intercontinental Champion. MJF later echoed her thoughts on Valkyria in a post of his own.

With wrestling personalities blending into the world of Hollywood comedy, Happy Gilmore 2 is shaping up to be a fun collision of pop culture and pro wrestling fandom.