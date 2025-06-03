×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nikki Bella and MJF Share Moment on Happy Gilmore 2 Set

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 03, 2025
Nikki Bella and MJF Share Moment on Happy Gilmore 2 Set

Nikki Bella and MJF recently crossed paths on the set of Happy Gilmore 2, a comedy sequel that is already generating major buzz ahead of its Netflix debut.

The follow-up to the 1996 classic sees Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald reprising their iconic roles. This time around, the film brings a dose of pro wrestling energy, with appearances from AEW’s MJF, WWE’s Becky Lynch, and a special cameo by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

A trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 dropped this weekend during Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event. MJF celebrated the moment on X, formerly Twitter, by declaring, “I’m a Gilmore boy. And that means I’m better than you.” Nikki Bella also expressed her excitement, saying, “Excited to have a fun little role in this incredibly iconic movie.”

A behind-the-scenes photo from the set surfaced on Bella’s Instagram Stories, showing her and MJF together during production. She included a screengrab of a VICE headline covering the new trailer launch, further building excitement around the crossover.

This comes just weeks after Becky Lynch praised MJF for their conversations during filming. She jokingly said she could outdo him on the mic and noted they shared opinions on Lyra Valkyria, WWE’s Women’s Intercontinental Champion. MJF later echoed her thoughts on Valkyria in a post of his own.

With wrestling personalities blending into the world of Hollywood comedy, Happy Gilmore 2 is shaping up to be a fun collision of pop culture and pro wrestling fandom.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy