Bully Ray Blames John Cena for R-Truth’s WWE Release

The wrestling world is still reeling from the unexpected release of R-Truth, and one WWE Hall of Famer thinks there is a storyline opportunity in the midst of the controversy.

Over the weekend, R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, confirmed that his WWE contract would not be renewed, effectively marking the end of his long-standing run with the company. The news was met with widespread shock, especially given Truth’s recent appearances in high-profile segments, including his final televised match against John Cena.

Now, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is suggesting that WWE lean into the reaction by making Cena a storyline scapegoat.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his vision for how WWE could turn the real-life release into a provocative heel promo for John Cena, who recently turned heel and aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025.

“At the press conference a couple of weeks ago, before Cena put Truth through the table, he said, you know, ‘Ron, I’ve never liked you,’” Bully Ray recalled. “If this whole Truth thing is legit and he’s getting [let go] and they’re not renewing his contract, or as he says, released, I put John Cena on TV with a microphone in his hand and I say, and he says I never liked Ron Killings.

“‘Ron Killings was released because of me. I’m ruining it. I said I was going to ruin wrestling. I’m ruining it for you fans. You loved this guy. I know you love this guy. I called The Rock. The Rock released Ron Killings. End of story. You got a problem with it? Write a letter.’”

Cena and The Rock have been positioned as villains in recent months. Their shocking alliance with Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber culminated in a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes. While The Final Boss did not wrestle at WrestleMania 41, Cena captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Rhodes, capitalizing on interference by Scott.

Whether or not WWE takes Bully Ray’s suggestion seriously, his comments reflect the emotional weight surrounding R-Truth’s release and the creative possibilities that could emerge from it.