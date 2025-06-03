WWE President Nick Khan Files to Sell Over $4.5 Million in TKO Stock

TKO Group Holdings has officially submitted a new filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing plans for a major stock transaction involving WWE President Nick Khan.

As revealed in the filing, Khan intends to sell 28,557 shares of TKO stock. Based on current market valuation, the sale would yield approximately $4.5 million. The transaction falls under Rule 10b5-1, a prearranged trading plan that allows executives to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns over insider trading.

Although the sale has not yet been executed, the filing outlines Khan’s plan to move forward with the divestment. This development marks one of the most significant financial actions taken by Khan since the 2023 merger that formed TKO Group Holdings through the unification of WWE and UFC under Endeavor.

Nick Khan has remained a central figure in WWE’s executive leadership, overseeing several key changes in the company’s corporate structure and strategic direction.

Further updates on this sale or any future SEC filings connected to TKO and its leadership will be provided as they become available.

