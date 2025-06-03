Chris Jericho Taking AEW Break After ROH Title Loss

Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW programming following his loss to Bandido in their Ring of Honor World Championship match at the 2025 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. On the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho was involved in an angle where he walked out on Big Bill and Bryan Keith, which only furthered speculation surrounding his status with the company.

Providing an update on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Jericho’s situation and clarified where things currently stand between him and AEW.

“His Fozzy tour is over, so right now, he’s done some TV work while he’s been gone, a couple of TV shows that he filmed. But as far as coming back to AEW, there’s nothing on the table right now. As far as, is he ready and available? I mean, you know, technically, he’s always been available, because he even when he tours, Wednesday is open. But you know, I think that he felt that it was time for a break, and so that’s the deal with them.”

While Jericho remains technically available, it appears no creative direction or return plan is currently set. It remains to be seen when or if he will reappear on AEW television in the near future.

