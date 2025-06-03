Santino Marella: Arianna Grace "Earned It" on Her Own, Not Through Nepotism

Santino Marella recently opened up about his daughter, Arianna Grace (real name Bianca Carelli), and her journey to joining WWE, making it clear that her achievements are the result of hard work and determination, not family connections.

In an interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Santino expressed deep admiration for his daughter's natural charisma and development over the years.

“She’s something special. She was identified from a young child as just exceptional with regards to her speech, her presence,” Santino said. “Luckily, she turned out pretty too… she’s tall, she’s athletic.”

Santino shared that wrestling was never a topic of serious conversation until after Arianna completed university. When he asked if she was interested in the business, she was surprised by his encouragement. “She was like, you actually think I can do this? Of course, this is not rocket science. It just takes dedication and hard work… All she had to do, in my opinion, was be the hardest worker in the room, and she became the hardest worker in the room.”

However, her journey was not without setbacks. Santino revealed that Arianna was not offered a contract following her first WWE tryout. “So her first tryout, she was not ready, and she did not get hired. Then the switch went off, she packed up, moved to Orlando. She was training at multiple schools, busting her ass, got in great shape. And then when she received another tryout, she just blew them away. She was the talk of the tryout, and she got hired from that.”

Addressing the common assumption that second-generation stars have it easy, Santino made it clear that Arianna’s success was earned. “So it was no freebies. When you are a second-generation talent, the idea of receiving a freebie is a horrible thing to be accused of… Some people will also understand that you are going to be given an opportunity, but it is up to you to capitalize on the opportunity.”