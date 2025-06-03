WWE NXT Preview: Trick Williams Defends TNA Title, Heritage Cup Clash Set

The June 3, 2025, episode of WWE NXT delivered major cross-promotional energy just days ahead of Worlds Collide. With championship stakes, unique match rules, and a heated six-man tag match, the night offered both surprises and setup heading into Saturday's premium event.

In a rare inter-promotional main event, Trick Williams put his recently acquired TNA World Championship on the line against Mike Santana, who made his NXT in-ring debut the week prior. Williams captured the title from Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground and wasted no time proving himself as champion, while Santana stepped into the spotlight looking to shake up the scene immediately.

Tensions also flared within the No Quarter Catch Crew as stablemates Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey faced off in a Heritage Cup Rules Rounds Match. With Noam Dar currently holding the Heritage Cup, this match hinted at possible shifts in future title opportunities, especially given the disciplined technical nature of both competitors.

Meanwhile, Chase University brought their school spirit into action as Andre Chase, Uriah Connors, and Kale Dixon battled the menacing Darko State trio in six-man tag team competition. The match gave Chase U a chance to rally momentum going into the weekend’s chaotic brand showdown.