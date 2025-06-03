×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Preview: Trick Williams Defends TNA Title, Heritage Cup Clash Set

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 03, 2025
WWE NXT Preview: Trick Williams Defends TNA Title, Heritage Cup Clash Set

The June 3, 2025, episode of WWE NXT delivered major cross-promotional energy just days ahead of Worlds Collide. With championship stakes, unique match rules, and a heated six-man tag match, the night offered both surprises and setup heading into Saturday's premium event.

In a rare inter-promotional main event, Trick Williams put his recently acquired TNA World Championship on the line against Mike Santana, who made his NXT in-ring debut the week prior. Williams captured the title from Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground and wasted no time proving himself as champion, while Santana stepped into the spotlight looking to shake up the scene immediately.

Tensions also flared within the No Quarter Catch Crew as stablemates Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey faced off in a Heritage Cup Rules Rounds Match. With Noam Dar currently holding the Heritage Cup, this match hinted at possible shifts in future title opportunities, especially given the disciplined technical nature of both competitors.

Meanwhile, Chase University brought their school spirit into action as Andre Chase, Uriah Connors, and Kale Dixon battled the menacing Darko State trio in six-man tag team competition. The match gave Chase U a chance to rally momentum going into the weekend’s chaotic brand showdown.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy