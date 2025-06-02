WWE Monday Night Raw Results - June 2, 2025

Tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma - we have the final RAW before Money in the Bank. On tonight's show we will have Jey Uso & Sami Zayn taking on Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, Lyra Valkyria calls out Becky Lynch, two Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Matches are on the card - on the women's side we have Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer & Ivy Nile going at it to determine the final competitor in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and on the men's side we have AJ Styles, CM Punk & El Grande Americano colliding to earn a spot for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on Netflix.

The show starts off with clips from last week's show. We then see Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman either arriving at the arena or walking backstage.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole welcome us to RAW. McAfee reminds us of the bet Cole and he had, and Cole has to do all of RAW in a Pacers tank top.

CM Punk's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Punk gets on the mic and says it's the Summer of Punk and reminds us he's cashed in the briefcase twice before and he's looking forward in doing it a third time. Punk says it's time he has some gold around his waist. Punk calls out the two champions, and says if he has to challenge Uso, it's nothing personal. He then talks about John Cena and says with Cena it's personal. He says he'll pick the bones off of Cena. He says he will qualify tonight and as he's about to leave Sami Zayn comes out. Punk says he's not mad about Zayn interrupting his promo. Zayn says this is the first time Punk has spoken clearly about his goals. Zayn says he has the same ambitions as Punk but MitB isn't the path he will have to take to get to where he wants. Zayn tells Punk he must win tonight and that he has to not think about anything but to win his match tonight. He tells Punk that he and Jey Uso will take care of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, so he can focus on this match. Zayn tells Punk he wants Punk to win his qualifying match, and then tells him that if Punk is to win and then cash in and win one of the WWE championships, they will face off. Punk tells him that he looks forward to it and they shake hands.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez talk backstage. Roxanne Perez comes by and offers to help Morgan and Morgan tells Perez to stay out of her way and begins to leave. Morgan walks by Iyo Sky and Morgan tells her that she's coming for Sky's title.

Match 1 - Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Liv Morgan -vs- Stephanie Vaquer -vs- Ivy Nile

Nile and Morgan attack Vaquer off the bat. Nile takes down Morgan with a shoulder tackle and both Nile and Morgan are taken down by a springboard crossbody by Vaquer. Vaquer slams down Morgan and hits the Devil's Kiss on Morgan. Vaquer slams down Nile and gives her The Devil's Kiss until Morgan breaks it up with a dropkick. Morgan hits Three Amigos on Vaquer and the final suplex has Vaquer landing on Nile. Morgan slams into both Nile and Vaquer in the corners. Morgan misses one and Nile kicks her instead and Vaquer hits Morgan with a meteora. Nile hits a German Suplex and both Vaquer and Morgan at the same time and we cut to a commercial.

Back to RAW, Morgan tries for a double suplex but ends up on the receiving end of a vertical suplex by both Nile and Vaquer. Vaquer and Nile punch each other in the middle of the ring. Vaquer kicks Nile and then rolls her up and Morgan breaks the pin. Vaquer hits Eat Defeat on Nile and hits a meteora on Morgan in the corner. Nile boots Vaquer and Vaquer hits her with a Dragon Screw and then covers Nile and Morgan breaks it up. Vaquer and Morgan now punch each other below the hanging briefcase. Morgan misses a kick and Vaquer connects with one sending Morgan in the corner. Both Vaquer and Morgan are on the top rope and Nile comes and powerbombs Vaquer who superplexes Morgan. Nile covers Vaquer for a near fall. Nile is rolled up, and then Nile counters it. Vaquer and Nile trade pinning attempts and Morgan comes off the top rope and hits a double codebreaker on both Vaquer and Nile and covers them for a two count. Nile and Morgan slap each other and Morgan goes for Oblivion but Vaquer stops it and tries pinning Morgan but fails. Morgan hits a codebreaker on Vaquer and then hits Oblivion on Vaquer but Nile tries to steal the pin. Morgan slams Nile into the apron and Morgan is thrown into the steel steps. In the ring, Vaquer hits the SVB on Nile and gets the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

AJ Styles warms up backstage and is approached by Paul Heyman. He asks Heyman what he wants and Heyman says he's here to wish AJ Styles a Happy Birthday and he's brought Styles a gift. His gift for Styles is wisdom. He tells Styles that the IC Title needs a phenomenal champion like him and he shouldn't be focusing on Money in the Bank. He says Styles should focus on Dominik Mysterio and to leave Money in the Bank to Seth Rollins. Styles asks Heyman if he's tired of chasing that meal ticket. Styles says he isn't buying what Heyman is selling and tells Heyman that he doesn't respond well to threats and Heyman just threatened him. He tells Heyman he will push back and gives Heyman some advice. He tells Heyman to tell Rollins that Styles knows about all of Rollins' plans and that everyone has a plan until they're punched in the mouth and then leaves.

A video package for Rusev plays where he addresses Sheamus helping out Akira Tozawa and he tells Sheamus to beware of him.

Sheamus is backstage with Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri and Natalya. Sheamus talks them up and tells them they have heart. Natalya says Maxxine has impressed her lately and they all leave. Cathy Kelley comes up to Sheamus and asks him about the message Rusev sent him. Sheamus says Rusev's career in the WWE imploded because of himself and now that he's back he's acting like he has amnesia. He says he's going to put Rusev in his place and tells Rusev "I bully bullies".

The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) are in the ring awaiting their match which is next. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) come out to watch the match and they sit with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Match 2: The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) -vs- The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Erik and Balor start off, Balor tries to get Erik on the mat, but Erik keeps countering it. Erik slams down Balor and Balor gets Erik in the corner and tags McDonagh. McDonagh kicks and stomps Erik in the corner. Erik is chopped in the corner until the ref breaks it up. Balor chokes Erik and then McDonagh kicks Erik. Erik tags out to Ivar who throws McDonagh across the ring. Ivar knocks Balor off the apron and then throws McDonagh over the ropes as well. Ivar comes out and slams Balor onto McDonagh. Erik then slams Ivar onto McDonagh and then taunts The New Day by pretending to throw McDonagh onto them. The ref kicks The New Day out and sends them backstage and we go to commercial break.

Back to RAW, McDonagh pounds away on Ivar with elbows and then slaps Ivar into a headlock. McDonagh tags out to Balor and slams down Ivar. Balor and McDonagh tag in and out and beat down Ivar. McDonagh hits a spingboard splash and then starts with kicks and punches on Ivar. Ivar catches McDonagh and hits a spinning side slam and now both men are laid out in the middle of the ring. McDonagh tags Balor and Erik is tagged in too. Erik takes down both Balor and McDonagh and throws Balor and McDonagh across the ring. McDonagh is knocked over the ropes and Balor is smoked with a headbutt and running knee and covered for a two count. Ivar is tagged in, they go to double team Balor but McDonagh pulls Erik out of the ring. Balor takes down Ivar and covers for a two count. McDonagh moonsaults onto Erik and Balor kicks Ivar in the ring and then goes for the Coup de Grace but misses. Ivar sits on Balor and hits a spinning kick. Ivar goes to splash Balor and Roxanne Perez distracts Ivar allowing Balor to hit The Coup de Grace on Ivar and get the win.

Winners: The Judgement Day

After the match, Balor and McDonagh celebrate. Balor winks at Perez for the assist.

A video package for Becky Lynch plays where she tells Lyra Valkyria that she isn't destined for greatness and all her great moments were because of Lynch.

Lyra Valkyria walks backstage, heading to the ring to call out Becky Lynch.

Cathy Kelley catches up with Stephanie Vaquer backstage. Vaquer says she feels great about advancing and is interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Ripley shakes her hand and tells her that she'll see her on Saturday.

Lyra Valkyria comes out to the ring to address the Becky Lynch debacle. Valkyria tells Lynch to stop being a coward and to come out and see her in the ring so she can address Lynch to her face. Valkyria tells Lynch to shut up and says Lynch has said her piece and that Lynch is delusional. Valkyria tells Lynch that Lynch isn't a good person and tells Lynch that she's now angry. She says no one has hurt her like Lynch has hurt her. She tells Lynch that Lynch's actions she's changed and is a new person. Lynch says Valkyria is being emotional and Lynch isn't the person who has hurt her the most. Lynch says Valkyria wants to hate Lynch so Valkyria can replace Lynch. Lynch says she wanted to make Valkyria better and starts to walk away. Valkyria wants to battle right now and Lynch says she doesn't fight in Tulsa and Valkyria goes after Lynch. The women fight near the entrance until officials break them up.

Jey Uso & Sami Zayn hang out with fans in the lobby way and then we hear Uso's music and they both come out from the crowd YEETing.

Match 3: Jey Uso & Sami Zayn -vs- Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman

Breakker and Uso start off and Breakker gets Uso on the mat right away and then hammers Uso with punches and shoulder checks in the corner. Uso hits Breakker in the corner and connects with a kick. Uso tries for a cover and Breakker kicks out. Breakker runs the ropes and takes off Uso's head with a clotheslines and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Reed is tagged in and Reed chops Zayn in the corner dropping him to the mat. Reed gets Zayn back on his feet and knocks him back down. Reed chops Zayn again and Zayn fires back with some chops of his own. The ref is distracted with Reed allowing Breakker to get some cheap shots on Zayn. Breakker is tagged in and Zayn is double teamed. Breakker covers Zayn for two and then drags him to his corner and tags Reed. Zayn and Reed get on the top rope and Zayn knocks Reed down and hits a top rope Tornado DDT. Uso and Breakker are tagged in and Uso goes after Breakker with a series of punches and chops. Uso gets on the top rope and Breakker moves out of the way. Breakker hits a shoulder press codebreaker and covers Uso for two. Breakker runs the ropes and runs into a superkick by Uso and Uso covers Breakker for a near fall. Uso puts Breakker in a sleeperhold until Reed runs in and hits a Senton on them. Zayn comes in to neutralize Reed but Reed slams him down and tries to splash onto him on the apron, but misses. Breakker is sent out of the ring as well, and Zayn jumps out onto them but is caught. Uso comes running and dives onto all three. Seth Rollins runs out and stomps Uso calling for a DQ.

Winner by DQ: Jey Uso & Sami Zayn

After the match, Rollins instructs Reed and Breakker to attack Uso and Zayn. As Reed goes to jump on Zayn who is laid out on the announce table, CM Punk runs out of the crowd and hits Breakker with a chair. He gets in the ring to get at Rollins but Rollins, Breakker, Reed & Heyman make their way out of the ring.

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez & Dominik Mysterio are backstage. Liv Morgan comes by and asks to speak to Balor. She asks Balor about Roxanne Perez and says she knows what Balor is doing. Balor says Perez may have come on strong, but that Morgan should trust Mysterio. Morgan says it's not Mysterio she can't trust. Morgan and Rodriguez leave and Mysterio tries to apologize to Balor about last week and Balor says it's water under the bridge.

Match 4: Kairi Sane -vs- Raquel Rodriguez w/Liv Morgan

Sane runs around the ring and gets knocked down by Rodriguez. Rodriguez swings Sane around and Sane tries to roll up Rodriguez. Sane throws Rodriguez into the ropes with a headscissors and then hits a stunner on Rodriguez. Sane hits a running forearm knocking Rodriguez out of the ring. Sane tries to jump onto Rodriguez who catches Sane and slams her into the apron. Rodriguez distracts the ref as Morgan kicks Sane outside the ring. Rodriguez goes back out and throws Sane in the ring and covers for two. Rodriguez clotheslines Sane a bunch of times and covers Sane for two. Sane tries for another roll up but Rodriguez catches her and throws her into the corner and elbows her several times. Sane is punched in the corner and Rodriguez hoists her up and runs with her into the turnbuckles. Sane slaps Rodriguez and gets on the top rope, Sane comes off the top rope attempting a cross body but Rodriguez catches her Sane counters into a facebuster splash. Sane and Rodriguez punch each other in the middle of the ring. Sane takes down Rodriguez with a Dragon Screw and then kicks her on the back of the neck. Sane punches Rodriguez relentlessly and then hits a dropkick on Rodriguez. Sane connects with a blockbuster and hits a running forearm on Rodriguez. Sane climbs the ropes and Morgan gets on the apron to distract her. Iyo Sky comes out and starts beating up Morgan. Rodriguez goes to help and Sane kicks Rodriguez headfirst into the ring post. Sane gets on the top rope and hits her Insane Elbow and gets the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

Sami Zayn is backstage with medical. Karrion Kross comes by and asks if he can speak to Zayn. Zayn asks why Kross is obsessed with him, Kross tells Zayn he thinks Zayn is a liar. He tells Zayn he's not a good guy but a bad guy and he'll excel if he's being real. Zayn says he's wrong, and Kross tells him while he might be wrong, he could be right too.

AJ Styles warms up for his match which is coming up.

Jey Uso is sitting in the locker room and Gunther approaches him. Gunther tells Uso The World Heavyweight Championship is personal to him. He tells Uso since he's not thinking with his head but with his heart, he will take the title from him. He tells Uso that he came to help Zayn and is now not 100%. He tells Uso that everyone knows Uso has their back and that's not the business the champ should be in. He tells Uso that in a week the party is over and he's made Gunther's mission to avenge his loss very easy.

Match 5 - Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: AJ Styles -vs- CM Punk -vs- El Grande Americano

The ref checks for Americano's metal plate he normally has on and the bell rings and both Styles and Punk attack Americano. Americano is thrown out of the ring and now Punk and Styles square off. Styles takes down Punk with a drop kick. Americano runs in and goes after Styles and takes him down with a flying forearm. Americano hits a monkey flip on Styles, Punk gets back in the match and Americano is taken down by Punk. Punk punches Styles and slams him into the turnbuckles. Styles kicks Punk and goes for his forearm but Americano knocks him off the ropes. Punk tries to unmask Americano but gets guillotined on the ropes by Americano. Americano hits a rolling Senton to the outside on Punk and knocks Styles onto the announce desk and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Americano has Punk on the ropes and punches him. Americano goes for a superplex but Punk starts with gut punches on Americano. Americano tries again, but this time Styles comes by and now all three men are on the top turnbuckles. Styles hits a back suplex off the top rope, and Punk comes down with an elbow on Styles. Punk clotheslines Americano and hits a spinning neckbreaker on Americano. Punk connects with a running knee on both Styles and Punk. Americano kicks Punk and slams Styles and covers Styles, but Punk breaks the pin. Americano gets on the top rope and tries for a crossbody onto Punk who rolls through and tries to hit GTS on Americano but Styles takes out both men and covers Punk for two. Styles then tries to cover Americano and fails. Styles tries to hit Styles Clash on Americano but Americano counters and places Styles in an ankle lock. Styles breaks the hold and sends Americano into Punk who sets up for the GTS but Americano gets Punk in an ankle lock. Punk breaks free sending Americano into Styles who hits Styles Clash and covers Americano till Punk breaks the pin. Styles hits a few striking combos on Punk and Punk hits a spinning neckbreaker and covers Styles but Americano breaks the pin. Punk puts Americano on the top turnbuckle. Styles comes from behind and tries to get Punk in Styles Clash. Punk doesn't allow it and tries for GTS. Americano comes off the top rope and lands on both guys. Americano tries for a Moonsault and misses, Punk hit's GTS and goes for the pin, and Bron Breakker runs down with Bronson Reed and pulls Punk out of the match. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn come out and fight Reed and Breakker. Styles jumps out of the ring onto Reed, Breakker, Uso and Zayn. Styles goes for his phenomenal forearm, but Americano headbutts him and pins him.

Winner: El Grande Americano

After the match, Punk beats down Breakker. Seth Rollins comes running out and he and Punk battle in the ring. Breaker spears Punk and Zayn attacks Breakker. Reed attacks Zayn and Rollins curbstomps Zayn and Punk. Uso gets in the ring but Rollins holds him while Breakker spears him. Rollins hits Uso with a stomp and then Uso is dragged to the corner and Reed hits two Tsumnami's on Uso. Rollins, Breakker, Reed and Heyman stand tall in the ring as we get our end credits.