Valhalla Issues Emotional Goodbye As WWE Exit Confirmed

Valhalla, formerly known as Sarah Logan, has announced her departure from WWE, revealing that her contract is set to expire and will not be renewed.

Taking to Instagram, the WWE star shared a heartfelt message with fans as she prepares to move on from the wrestling world. Her emotional post comes shortly after WWE also confirmed the exits of R-Truth and Carlito, signaling another round of talent turnover.

“I come to you with tears in my eyes cause our time has come to a sudden end. WWE informed me yesterday that they are letting my contract expire. To be completely honest my ego can’t help but be damaged. You always assume that when you end a lifelong career there is going to be a grand exit. But here I am, using the notes app on my phone typing up a goodbye letter to an entity that will forget I was even there. I truly take no offense to this, my career as it was is getting usurped by my vocation and it’s all on a Divine timeline that I I trust deeply.

I’ll definitely miss you but know I’ll be taken care of by my wonderful husband, by the land you provided for me and alongside the children I’ve made along the way. I’m going to take off the weight of being a superstar and let myself soar being just Sarah. She’s been growing on me and it’s time I let her fully cultivate. I love all the people you’ve brought into my life but my social media page won’t be about you anymore. It will share only the parts of me that I wish and none of that will be wrestling. I’m more of a clean break kinda girl and the other calls to me will be taking my full attention. With all my love, Sarah.”

Valhalla was most recently part of The Viking Raiders alongside her husband Erik. While she had a run on WWE television following her return in 2022, she had not been featured on programming in recent months.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member