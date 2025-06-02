×
Big Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 02, 2025
Big Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix

Tonight’s WWE Raw marks the final stop before Saturday’s Money in the Bank premium live event, and the red brand is lining up some high-stakes action and fresh developments.

A new tag team bout has been confirmed as World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will join forces with Sami Zayn to face the powerful duo of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. With Uso set to face John Cena and Logan Paul in a high-profile tag match at Money in the Bank, this match gives him and Zayn a chance to build momentum.

Also confirmed for the show, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will appear in a segment to address her ongoing rivalry with Becky Lynch. Valkyria successfully defended her title against Lynch at Backlash and later played a key role in costing her a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

