WWE Accused of Stealing Mob Gimmick for NXT Storyline

Tension is brewing outside the NXT ring, as a veteran wrestler has come forward with strong accusations against WWE over the ongoing “family” storyline involving Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. The dramatic mob-inspired saga, which recently saw Lorenzo betray his longtime ally D’Angelo, has drawn praise for its storytelling but now it is also drawing fire.

Vito LoGrasso, best known to fans as “Big Vito,” claims the entire angle has been lifted directly from his long-standing persona. Taking to social media, LoGrasso alleged that not only has WWE used his decades-old mob character without acknowledgment, but they also took key ideas he says he personally pitched.

LoGrasso revealed that WWE’s Talent Relations department once contacted him with the promise of bringing him to Florida to assist with the creative direction of the storyline. Instead, he says he was left out entirely while the company ran with his vision.

The former ECW and WCW star also accused Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo of copying his exact look and taking liberties with his image. “I’ve lived this lifestyle my whole life,” LoGrasso stated in a passionate post, “I’m still the Don in the squared circle, but this kid who has publicly disrespected me has stolen everything but the shoes on my feet.”

Calling out WWE directly, Vito expressed frustration that Italian culture was being misrepresented and mocked through what he views as an imitation of his legacy. He added that he has proof to support his claims and will not let others step into his “costume” without his blessing.