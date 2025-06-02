×
GUNTHER Deletes Almost All Tweets Ahead of WWE Title Rematch

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 02, 2025
GUNTHER Deletes Almost All Tweets Ahead of WWE Title Rematch

GUNTHER has wiped nearly all content from his Twitter account, prompting speculation as his next big WWE appearance draws closer.

With just weeks to go before he faces Jey Uso in a high-stakes World Heavyweight Championship rematch, fans noticed the former champion had quietly deleted almost all of his tweets. The only remaining post is a retweet from June 2022 showing his wife, Jinny, in a stylish Yves Saint Laurent outfit.

Gone are his match highlights, title celebrations, and wrestling-related posts. The only visible interactions on the account are replies to Jinny, a fellow NXT UK alum. This sudden purge caught fans by surprise, with many wondering if it is linked to a shift in GUNTHER’s character or direction ahead of his anticipated return to the title picture.

GUNTHER has not commented on the social media clear-out, but his silence has only added fuel to the theories. Some believe it could signal a new chapter for The Ring General following his WrestleMania 41 loss to Uso, while others suspect it may be part of a larger storyline reset.

 

