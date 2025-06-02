AEW Star Proposes One Of The Most Personal Match Types In Wrestling

An AEW star is ready to settle a long-running rivalry in dramatic fashion, throwing down the gauntlet for a Hair vs Hair match.

During a special YouTube video celebrating her channel surpassing 100,000 subscribers, Thunder Rosa reflected on her intense feud with Britt Baker and used the occasion to issue a bold challenge to her longtime rival.

“I threw a challenge, just a little challenge, hair vs. hair against my nemesis Britt Baker,” Rosa said. “The reason why I’m doing it is, one, I know there is money on the table. Two, she’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name, no matter what happens (laughs). Ever. That gives me a lot of pleasure.”

Rosa and Baker have not clashed in the ring since teaming with separate partners on the August 3, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. That match saw Baker and Jamie Hayter score a win over Rosa and Toni Storm.

Their most iconic singles match took place on the March 16, 2022 edition of Dynamite, where Thunder Rosa defeated Baker in a Steel Cage to become AEW Women’s Champion.

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW programming since November 2024. The latest update on her status is available here.