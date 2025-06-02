Full NJPW Dominion 2025 Card Confirmed With Goto vs. Takagi Main Event

NJPW is heading back to Osaka this month with the full card now confirmed for Dominion 2025. Set to take place on Sunday, June 15, the event will stream live on NJPW World in both English and Japanese.

Headlining the show is an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout, as Hirooki Goto puts the title on the line against Shingo Takagi. Goto continues to solidify his reign, but Takagi remains a formidable challenger with momentum on his side.

A new title match has been added to the lineup, with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions YOH & Master Wato defending against House of Torture’s SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Tensions from the recent Best of the Super Juniors tournament are carrying over, as SHO and Kanemaru each earned singles wins over the champions during block action. YOH notably made it to the tournament finals before being defeated by Kosei Fujita.

Traditionally, the Best of the Super Juniors winner challenges for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Dominion, but this year will see a delay. Kosei Fujita has opted to wait until after El Desperado faces Jun Kasai later this month, stating that he wants Desperado fully focused for their eventual title match.

Elsewhere on the card, Hiroshi Tanahashi continues his retirement tour with a special singles bout against Yuya Uemura, marking their first one-on-one match since Uemura’s Young Lion days.

Here is the full 10-match card for NJPW Dominion 2025: