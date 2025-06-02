Backstage Insight Into WWE Exits of R-Truth and Carlito

Over the weekend, both R-Truth and Carlito confirmed that they are exiting WWE, signaling the end of their current runs with the company.

R-Truth made his announcement public via social media, while Carlito revealed that his contract will not be renewed in the coming weeks. Their departures come amid a period of transition, as WWE continues to bring fresh talent from NXT to the main roster.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the exits are part of a broader internal strategy as WWE evaluates its roster and budget. He explained, “They’re numbers. They’re looking at the numbers, and they’re looking at how many do we have to cut, or how much money do we have to cut? And those were the picks. Those were the Levesque [Triple H] picks. And that’s what it is. I don’t think they lose anything by losing Carlito. R-Truth is really funny.”

PWInsider.com reported that news of R-Truth’s release caused widespread disbelief within WWE. Some within the company speculated that Truth might be offered a new role, such as an ambassador position like that of Titus O’Neil.

One WWE talent told PWInsider that the decision made them feel like “nothing is guaranteed,” while another shared that it motivated them to ensure their own contract is firmly negotiated “well in advance.”