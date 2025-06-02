×
Javier Bernal Reveals New Ring Name Following WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 02, 2025
Former WWE NXT star Javier Bernal is wasting no time making his next move after being released by the company in early May 2025.

Now going by the name Javi, the former NXT talent introduced a brand-new vignette on social media to reintroduce himself to wrestling fans. In the video, Javi delivered a passionate message aimed at those who have ever felt pushed aside or underestimated, signaling his arrival on the independent scene with intensity and purpose.

“If you were bullied: Bullied. Did not get picked. Left out. It is time to stand up. It is to rise. It is to fight. It is to win,” Javi declared. “It is time to open this pit up. Because I am gonna make sh*t happen. Follow me wherever I go. Book me if you want a workhorse and a star. thejavibooking@gmail.com.”

Javi was part of a larger wave of NXT releases, which also included notable names such as Cora Jade (now Elayna Black), Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang), Gigi Dolin, Jakara Jackson (now Mara Sadè), Riley Osborne, Eddy Thorpe, Oro Mensah, and Dani Palmer.

