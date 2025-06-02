WWE and Slim Jim Extend Partnership with New Multi-Year Deal

WWE issued the following press release:

WWE® AND SLIM JIM® ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR RENEWAL

Slim Jim to Become Center Ring Sponsor Within WWE’s Weekly Flagship Program Monday Night Raw

June 2, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Slim Jim, America’s iconic meat snack, today announced an extension of their multi-layered partnership struck in 2023, with the two legendary brands continuing to pay homage to their long-standing relationship that began more than three decades ago.

Under the new agreement, Slim Jim will become the center ring sponsor during every edition of WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw, which streams globally on Netflix. In addition to the in-ring placement, WWE will introduce a first-of-its-kind integration which will see Slim Jim branding on all folding tables used across tentpole programming such as Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE Premium Live Events. This branded table placement will create unforgettable moments when WWE Superstars “Snap into a Slim Jim Table” during matches. The partnership will continue to include custom commercial spots featuring WWE Superstars, curated social media campaigns, and WWE Superstar appearances at select Slim Jim events.

“Over the past two years, WWE and Slim Jim have renewed one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and we will expand on that momentum as the partnership continues in the coming years,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO.

“We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with WWE, which has brought immense excitement and engagement to our fans,” said Ashley Spade, VP & General Manager of Snacks at Conagra Brands. “Extending our partnership during Monday Night Raw will give us even more opportunities to create unique and memorable experiences that tap into the rich history and energy of both Slim Jim and WWE.”

Ahead of SummerSlam 2023, Slim Jim became WWE’s Official Meat Snack and launched a custom commercial and product campaign featuring WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and LA Knight. WWE and Slim Jim first crossed paths 30 years ago with a series of explosive, in-your-face Slim Jim commercials, featuring “Macho Man” Randy Savage debuting the famous tagline, “Snap Into a Slim Jim!” that has remained a hallmark of the Slim Jim brand ever since.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Conagra Brands

Slim Jim® is a flagship brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America’s leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company’s portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers’ ever-changing food preferences. Conagra’s brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender’s®, Reddi-wip®, Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what’s right for our business, our employees, our communities, and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.