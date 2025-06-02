×
Two Crucial Money in the Bank Qualifiers Set for WWE Raw Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 02, 2025
Two Crucial Money in the Bank Qualifiers Set for WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw marks the final stop for the red brand before Saturday’s Money in the Bank premium live event, and the stakes could not be higher. Two key Triple Threat qualifying matches are set to determine the final entrants for the high-stakes ladder bouts on June 7.

In the Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, CM Punk makes his return to singles action and faces a tough challenge against AJ Styles and Chad Gable. Punk is determined to make his comeback count, while Styles is eager to reclaim a spot in the main event scene. Gable, now known as “El Grande Americano,” is also looking to secure his place in the spotlight. This matchup has all the ingredients to close the show.

On the women’s side, Raw newcomer Stephanie Vaquer steps into her first main roster match, aiming to make an immediate impression. She will face Liv Morgan, who returned last week with her sights firmly set on the Money in the Bank briefcase, and the powerful Ivy Nile. With only one spot up for grabs, this could be a breakout moment for any of the three.

