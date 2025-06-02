Familiar Names To Return for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Event

WWE is reportedly planning to feature several familiar faces at its upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, which takes place this Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles and will stream live on YouTube.

According to PWInsider.com, Lince Dorado, Savio Vega, and Hector “Moody Jack” Melendez are all set to be involved. Both Dorado and Vega are expected to appear at the event itself, while Melendez is said to be taking on a broader role within WWE's collaboration with the AAA brand.

PWInsiderElite.com adds that Melendez will be working with the AAA brand going forward as part of WWE's expanded efforts. Known for his announcing work with LAX in TNA and for appearances with AAA and Puerto Rican promotions WWL and WWC, Melendez is reportedly being brought in to support the brand behind the scenes.

He is also said to be expected at the WWE Performance Center this week to prepare for the show. Melendez has previous ties to WWE staff, having worked alongside Jeremy Borash during their time in TNA.