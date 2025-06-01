Carlito Reportedly Set to Leave WWE as Contract Nears End

Carlito is reportedly the latest name set to exit WWE, following the surprise departure of R-Truth over the weekend.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Carlito is on his way out of the company after WWE decided not to renew his current contract. The report states:

“Carlito will be exiting WWE, PWInsider.com can exclusively confirm. Similar to R-Truth, we are told that Carlito’s current WWE deal will not be renewed and once it runs its course, he will be departing the company.”

This news arrives just days after R-Truth announced on social media that he had been released.

UPDATE: Carlito has confirmed via Twitter that his WWE contract is set to expire in two weeks and will not be renewed. In typical Carlito fashion, he delivered the news with a sense of humor, joking about having to repay money he "stole" from the company and teasing a return in another 13 years.

He wrote:

“My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently ‘stealing money’ from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money.

All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho!

PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13yrs Dios me los bendiga!”

