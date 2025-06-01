Zelina Vega Clears Up Rumors of Heat With AEW Star

Zelina Vega is setting the record straight about rumors of backstage issues with AEW’s Mercedes Moné.

The WWE Women’s United States Champion recently appeared on Ring The Belle, where she addressed long-standing speculation that she has heat with the TBS Champion. Vega was quick to dismiss the rumors, emphasizing that there has never been any tension between them.

“So when it comes to me and Mercedes, we never had any beef,” Vega said. “That’s what’s so funny. Back in the day, I had done an interview, which I remember talking to Naomi about this a long, long time ago. I was like, it’d be really cool to get, cause I had known her prior for a while."

She explained her past comments were misinterpreted by fans. “So it was like, to get into, like, a thing with her. Like, hopefully we can get into something and WWE. Like, my brain was, I need to get to WWE any way possible. She’s one of the top girls. I want to get in the ring with her she’s dope, I want to do this. She was cool with it. People use that clip as, like, oh, my God, they’ve had beef for forever, blah, blah, blah, and I’m like, I love that I convinced you all of that. I love that for me."

Vega made it clear that the narrative was blown out of proportion. “But no none of us have ever had any beef. It’s so funny to me that I’m the common denominator between all of the beef, apparently. I’m just like, well. She trains with my cousin. Like, what? They’re trying to find any little thing. Like, if I genuinely hated somebody, do you think I’d be cool with that?”