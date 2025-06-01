×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Adam Cole Reveals Awkward Fan Encounter at Airport Restroom

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 01, 2025
Adam Cole Reveals Awkward Fan Encounter at Airport Restroom

AEW's Adam Cole recently opened up about a couple of bizarre fan interactions that took place in very unexpected circumstances. During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the former NXT Champion was asked about the strangest experiences he has had with fans , and he did not disappoint with his answer.

“The weirdest interaction where someone has screamed, ‘Adam Cole bay-bay!’ is while I’m at the urinal in a bathroom in an airport. Someone saw me and just yelled it. I’m there at the urinal and I turn around and I’m like, ‘Oh, hey! Okay.’”

Cole revealed that the bathroom moment did not stop there, as another fan approached him for a selfie mid-break.

“I said, ‘Just give me a second and I’ll wash my hands and then I’ll take a picture with you.’ I did take the picture, but [it was a] wild request.”

Despite the awkward setting, Cole handled the situation with professionalism and even made time for the fan.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy