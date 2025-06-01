Adam Cole Reveals Awkward Fan Encounter at Airport Restroom

AEW's Adam Cole recently opened up about a couple of bizarre fan interactions that took place in very unexpected circumstances. During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the former NXT Champion was asked about the strangest experiences he has had with fans , and he did not disappoint with his answer.

“The weirdest interaction where someone has screamed, ‘Adam Cole bay-bay!’ is while I’m at the urinal in a bathroom in an airport. Someone saw me and just yelled it. I’m there at the urinal and I turn around and I’m like, ‘Oh, hey! Okay.’”

Cole revealed that the bathroom moment did not stop there, as another fan approached him for a selfie mid-break.

“I said, ‘Just give me a second and I’ll wash my hands and then I’ll take a picture with you.’ I did take the picture, but [it was a] wild request.”

Despite the awkward setting, Cole handled the situation with professionalism and even made time for the fan.

