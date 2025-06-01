Ric Flair Deletes Controversial Tweet About Jim Ross After Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently shared that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. He later confirmed that surgery was successful and he is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

On Saturday, Ric Flair took to Twitter/X with a comment directed at Ross that quickly sparked backlash. Flair posted, “Jim Ross Will Always Be Jim Ross, Seeking Attention. Focus On Your Recovery @JRsBBQ!” The message was soon deleted, and Flair later claimed it had been intended as a joke.

The following day, Flair released a lengthier statement clarifying his position and reaffirming his respect for Ross.

“I just made it clear to the world in an article coming out on Sports Illustrated by Justin Barasso that Jim Ross is on my Mount Rushmore, along with Gordon Solie, Gene Okerlund, and Jerry Lawler. That’s high praise because it was very difficult for me to leave out Tony Schiavone. But Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler were the greatest tandem ever! Nobody should be upset because two people have a difference of opinion. It happens in life! I lost a son; he lost a beautiful wife. We have a lot in common. We were both considered the best at what we do. Let’s leave it at that, and all the haters can focus on someone else now.”