Carlito Wins WWC Puerto Rico Championship at Summer Madness 2025

Carlito added another accolade to his career over the weekend by bringing championship gold back to The Judgment Day.

At WWC Summer Madness 2025 in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Carlito defeated Ray González to become the new WWC Puerto Rico Champion. The match took place at the Pepín Cestero Arena, and the win marks Carlito’s second reign with the title. His first came in 2014 when he captured the championship from TNT, better known as Savio Vega.

This marked Carlito’s return to World Wrestling Council after a two-year absence. WWC previously confirmed the appearance in a statement last month, revealing that WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce had arranged for Carlito to compete and “settle outstanding accounts in Puerto Rico.”

With this victory, Carlito joins fellow Judgment Day members currently holding titles, including Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWC holds a deep connection to Carlito’s family. The promotion was co-founded in the early 1970s by his father Carlos Colón, alongside Gorilla Monsoon and Victor Jovica. Carlito last appeared at WWC’s 50th Anniversary event in 2023 and has held the WWC Universal Championship 17 times, only behind Ray González with 24 and Carlos Colón with 26.