WWE Roster Reportedly “In Shock” Over R-Truth Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 01, 2025
The WWE roster was reportedly blindsided by the sudden news that R-Truth is no longer with the company. The veteran performer, known for his charisma and comedic timing, confirmed via social media that his WWE journey had officially ended, leaving fans and colleagues in disbelief.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp was quick to note the atmosphere backstage following the announcement, revealing that even those within WWE were not expecting it.

“A lot of shock and disbelief within the WWE roster over R Truth not being brought back,” he wrote.

R-Truth, whose real name is Ron Killings, shared the emotional message on June 1 across Twitter and Instagram, expressing gratitude to both the company and the fans:

“I’m sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾”

This is not part of a storyline. WWE opted not to renew Truth’s contract, bringing an end to his long-standing tenure with the company.

His release comes shortly after a match against John Cena at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. That appearance was perceived by many as a tribute to Truth’s legacy and felt even more poignant given Truth’s admiration for Cena, whom he has openly described as a childhood hero. While the bout was meant to be celebratory, it now appears to have been a farewell moment in disguise.

WWE has not issued a public comment on his release.

