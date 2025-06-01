Wrestling World Reacts to R-Truth’s WWE Departure

R-Truth's exit from WWE has prompted an outpouring of appreciation and emotion from many across the wrestling industry. The 53-year-old veteran, known for his comedic timing and charisma, revealed on Sunday via social media that he is no longer with the company. While his initial post implied a release, a later report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp clarified that Truth’s WWE contract is simply not being renewed following its expiration.

Several WWE stars and personalities have since taken to social media to share their admiration for Truth, whose real name is Ron Killings.

Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, and Adam Pearce were among those who quickly acknowledged Truth’s impact.

Pat McAfee offered a heartfelt message, writing, “I love @RonKillings. It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know RTruth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain. THANK YOU TRUTH.”

Chelsea Green praised his influence on her own journey, stating, “@RonKillings walked so I could run. Funniest man in wrestling. I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Natalya recalled their early days together and reflected on their long friendship: “You are a class act @RonKillings. You were amazing to me since day one when I met you doing my first independent wrestling show in the U.S. Last week I loved seeing how excited you were for the championship match against John Cena. You remind everyone around the world to never lose that childlike wonder. I’m so proud to call you a friend for life!”

Ricochet added a brief but heartfelt tribute, commenting, “You’re an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc!”

WWE executive and on-screen figure Adam Pearce echoed those sentiments, saying, “Thank you, @RonKillings. I will ALWAYS appreciate you. TVL will have a lot less laughter coming from it.”

Sidney Akeem also reflected on his time with R-Truth, writing, “@RonKillings bro we had some great times dawg. I learned a lot, as this period was my introduction into the business. You are genuinely one of the funniest and coolest people I know. Until we meet again my brother.”

While Truth’s time with WWE has come to an end, the love and admiration from his peers suggest his legacy in the industry is far from over.