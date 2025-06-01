R-Truth Announces WWE Release

R-Truth (Ron Killings), 53, has confirmed that he is no longer with WWE following what appears to have been his final match against John Cena.

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, the veteran WWE star announced his departure from the company, writing:

"I’m sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride. Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾"

R-Truth has been a fan favorite for decades, known for his charisma, comedic timing, and consistent crowd connection throughout multiple runs with the company. His message has been met with an outpouring of gratitude and respect from fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

