Paul Orndorff’s Son Clears Up WWE Hall of Fame Plaque Story

Did Paul Orndorff really leave his WWE Hall of Fame plaque behind after WrestleMania 21 weekend? For years, that has been the story passed around among fans.

According to the long-standing tale, the late “Mr. Wonderful” was not impressed with WWE’s gesture and intentionally left his Hall of Fame plaque in his hotel room following the 2005 induction ceremony. At the time, Orndorff was even quoted as saying:

“I left that WWE Hall of Fame plaque in my hotel,” Paul Orndorff said. “It wasn’t worth the twenty bucks they spent on it!”

The story resurfaced recently when a fan asked Orndorff’s son on social media if the claim was actually true. Not only did he confirm that it was, but he also provided added insight that painted a fuller picture.

“I can confirm he left it. I can also confirm, I took it home with me and gave it to him later. And he was very grateful I did. It hung on his wall for years. You just have to understand my father. He could be unsentimental in a moment and regret it later. Lastly, I still have it. He wore the @WWE HOF ring and proudly hung the plaque in his room. Don’t believe everything you read,” Orndorff’s son wrote across a series of social media posts.