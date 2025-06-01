×
Teddy Long: Bob Holly Made the White Boy Challenge Feel Real

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 01, 2025
Teddy Long: Bob Holly Made the White Boy Challenge Feel Real

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has reflected on a particularly heated and unforgettable moment during his time working on WWE's controversial "White Boy Challenge" storyline. On his Road Trip After Hours podcast, Long opened up about a backstage encounter with Bob Holly, also known as Hardcore Holly, who went out of his way to make the angle feel as real and intense as possible.

The story came up when a fan asked whether any performers refused to take part in the racially charged segment. While Long could not recall anyone outright objecting, he praised Bob Holly for going above and beyond to sell the angle on live television.

“That was one guy that was very cooperative, and me and him a good friend, and that was Bob Holly,” Long said.

He then recounted a specific episode in which Holly requested Long to physically slap him during the segment.

“I never forget I was doing the White Boy Challenge, and was working with Bob Holly. Rodney [Mack] was [there]. And so Bob Holly was on the outside, and he was laying over by the announce table, and he calls me, and he says, ‘Teddy, Teddy. Slap the sht out of me. Slap the sht out of me.’ And I look at him. He says, ‘Come on. Come on, you know.’ So then I slapped him.”

Long went on to describe how the slap led directly into his on-air cue. “And then my cue was, then I run right to the announcer’s microphone. I said, ‘I just slapped the cracker. Tell them. Tell them, I just slapped the cracker.’ Okay, but see, but Bob Holly was a guy that let me, would let me do that.”

Long noted that not everyone would have been comfortable with a segment like that, especially given the racial undertones. “And there were a lot of white guys, you know, they want no black guy slapping them on TV. No, but Bob Holly was very cooperative, and I never will forget that. But he helped that story.”

