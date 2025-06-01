Ethan Page Set for Live ‘INSIGHT’ Interview with Chris Van Vliet in Los Angeles

A special live edition of “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” is heading to Los Angeles, and this time, it will feature WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Improv on Melrose Avenue, with the show set to begin at 10:15 PM.

Chris Van Vliet shared his excitement on social media, posting, “Guest announcement! I can’t tell you how excited I am to have the @wwenxt North American Champion @official_ego as my special guest for Insight Live in Los Angeles. See you there!”

This live show gives fans the chance to attend an in-depth conversation with one of NXT’s standout champions in person. Page, known for his “All Ego” persona, is expected to discuss his rise in WWE, his current run with the North American Title, and much more.

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase at CVVTIX.com, as noted on the promotional poster. The venue, located at 8162 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles, is known for hosting major names in entertainment and comedy.

“INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” is known for its thoughtful, long-form interviews with stars from wrestling and entertainment. Past live guests have included WWE’s Natalya and The Hurt Syndicate, with fans praising the energy and atmosphere of the in-person shows. However, those events were not released online, so the only guaranteed way to see Ethan Page's appearance is to attend the live taping.