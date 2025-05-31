Ric Flair Sparks Backlash With Comment on Jim Ross’s Health Update

Ric Flair took to social media today with a blunt message aimed at Jim Ross that has left the wrestling community divided. The remark comes just days after Ross shared an update on his health, revealing that he had undergone surgery related to his ongoing cancer battle.

In a tweet posted to X, the 16-time world champion wrote:

“Jim Ross Will Always Be Jim Ross, Seeking Attention. Focus On Your Recovery @JRsBBQ!”

The comment quickly stirred backlash online, with many fans questioning Flair’s tone given Ross’s health condition. Others defended “The Nature Boy,” believing he was simply expressing frustration or perhaps trying to motivate his longtime friend in a tough-love manner.

Jim Ross has not publicly responded to Flair’s post at this time.

