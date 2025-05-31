When and Where to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Around the World

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 takes place on Saturday, June 7, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The premium live event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET), with viewers worldwide able to tune in based on their respective time zones. Whether you are planning a mid-afternoon stream or a late-night wrestling watch party, here is everything you need to know to catch the full action live.

📍 United States & Canada (Peacock)

Eastern Time (ET): 7:00 PM , Fans in cities like New York, Miami, and Toronto can catch the event on Peacock right at prime time.

Pacific Time (PT): 4:00 PM , Viewers in Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco can enjoy the show mid-afternoon.

Note: While schedules often list EST or PST, June uses Daylight Saving Time , meaning the show airs in EDT and PDT, respectively.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom (Netflix)

British Summer Time (BST): 12:00 AM (Sunday, June 8) , It is a midnight start for fans in London, Birmingham, and Manchester. A late one, but always worth it for Money in the Bank.

🇪🇺 Central Europe (Netflix)

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1:00 AM (Sunday, June 8) , Cities like Berlin, Paris, and Rome will need to stay up for a 1 AM bell time.

🇮🇳 India (Netflix)

India Standard Time (IST): 5:30 AM (Sunday, June 8) , An early morning start for fans in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Get the kettle on.

🇨🇳 China (Netflix/ Local Partners)

China Standard Time (CST): 8:00 AM (Sunday, June 8) , Fans in Beijing and Shanghai can start their day with the thrills of Money in the Bank.

Whether you are watching on Peacock in the U.S. or Netflix in selected markets like India and China, make sure your subscription is up-to-date so you do not miss a moment of ladder-climbing chaos and championship drama.