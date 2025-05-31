×
Ex-WWE Tough Enough Star Must Stand Trial After Appeal Rejected

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2025
Former WWE talent and political figure Daniel Rodimer is facing a serious setback as he continues to fight a murder charge stemming from a 2023 incident. The Court of Appeals of the State of Nevada has rejected his request to have the case thrown out, meaning Rodimer will have to proceed to trial in connection with the death of 47-year-old Christopher Tapp.

Rodimer stands accused of murdering Tapp following a physical confrontation at Resorts World Las Vegas. Reports suggest Rodimer believed Tapp had offered his stepdaughter cocaine, leading to an altercation in which Tapp was allegedly punched and choked to death. Authorities claim Rodimer was the aggressor and directly responsible for the fatal encounter.

Rodimer has pleaded not guilty. His legal team has argued that some of the evidence being used is inadmissible, forming the basis of his attempt to get the case dismissed. That motion has now been denied, keeping the murder charge in place.

Rodimer rose to prominence in WWE through the 2004 edition of Tough Enough, when the competition was featured on SmackDown. Although he did not win, he was later signed to a developmental deal in 2006, working in Deep South Wrestling and appearing on WWE Heat before being released in 2007.

After wrestling, Rodimer pursued a political career, running for office several times as a Republican candidate. Now, instead of preparing for another campaign, Rodimer will be preparing to defend himself in a courtroom.

