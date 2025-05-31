Teddy Long Calls Laurinaitis a ‘Coward’ Amid WWE Legal Fallout

A former WWE personality is not holding back after seeing his old colleague turn against Vince McMahon.

John Laurinaitis was released from WWE in 2022, following his involvement in the scandal that ultimately led to McMahon stepping down. Laurinaitis had been named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit but was later removed after he agreed to assist Grant’s legal team in their case against McMahon and WWE.

During an episode of the Road Trip After Hours podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long gave a blunt reaction to Laurinaitis’s role in the ongoing legal situation. Long did not mince words and expressed deep disappointment in Laurinaitis for turning on McMahon.

“He just turned on the man that made him somebody. He wasn’t nothing until he came to work for Vince.”

Long went on to say that Laurinaitis held a powerful position as Head of Talent Relations, a job given to him by Vince McMahon. According to Long, that trust was abused.

“I was one of the guys that he abused,” Long added, though he did not expand on what he experienced personally.

When the show’s host suggested Laurinaitis was only cooperating to protect himself, Long was firm in his criticism, labeling the act “cowardly.” He added that even if Laurinaitis avoids legal consequences, “he’s got to live with that for the rest of his life.”

Long and Laurinaitis last appeared together on screen in 2022 during a storyline involving WWE brand supremacy. Despite their shared history in WWE, Long made it clear that his respect for ‘Big Johnny’ is long gone.

