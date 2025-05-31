GoFundMe Launched for Jeff Cannonball Following ALS Diagnosis

Independent wrestling veteran Jeff Cannonball has performed for promotions such as MLW, ICW No Holds Barred, H2O, JCW, GCW, and many more over the years. Known for his work ethic and toughness, Cannonball has not competed since the end of 2024 due to ongoing medical concerns. He has now received a diagnosis of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive and currently incurable neurological disease.

Unfortunately, the progression of the disease has been rapid, and a GoFundMe has been launched to assist Jeff and his family during this extremely difficult time. The fundraiser’s description reads:

As most of you know, Jeff is a husband to Sam, a father to an awesome 1.5 year old Milo, a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend, an emergency dispatcher/first responder, a wrestler, a musician, a soda enthusiast and many other things, from all walks of life. Just 38 years old, he was tragically diagnosed with ALS about a week ago and sadly it has progressed very rapidly.

Jeff is an amazing, kind person who goes above and beyond for anyone around him. It without a doubt shows with how many people love him and consider him a friend or family. He was born and raised in New Providence. After college, he worked as a mental health/addiction professional. Now, he continues to put others before himself by being the voice that you hear when you call 911 for help. He currently works for the Mountain Valley Communication Center, which handles emergency dispatching Police, Fire and EMS for both Summit and Milburn.

Outside of the everyday life, Jeff has done some incredible things that most people can only dream of doing. Jeff has played in bands in various states and countries, he is a soda influencer – he has his own soda, he has his own beard oil, and has even been in a horror movie. The list goes on.

For those that know him as Jeff Cannonball, he lived out his dream professional wrestling. He wrestled in countless states and countries, he worked with a ton of companies, winning titles and building relationships with so many people. He truly loved every second of doing this and ALS has taken this away from him.

He has helped so many people along the way, positively affected so many peoples lives, and is literally friends with people from all walks of life, which shows what type of person he truly is.

This disease has changed his and our families lives forever. A lot of things are rapidly changing in Jeff, Sam and Milo’s lives. Simply put, they need help. This disease will force him to stop working. They need to find a new place to live that will better accommodate his needs along the way. There are incoming medical bills and major adjustments that need to be made to ensure Jeff can live as long and as comfortable as possible.

Lastly, for my nephew, Jeff and Sam’s son, Milo, he is an amazing, wonderful little guy. It absolutely breaks my heart for what is happening to his dad and the thought of what he is going to go through in the future. Jeff does not have life insurance. I want to ensure Sam and Milo have everything they need financially. It’s not something they should have to worry about and by doing this we can make a difference.

If you are willing and able to donate to help Jeff, Sam, and Milo out, it would be greatly appreciated. No matter how big or small, it will make a difference in their lives.

I am Jeff’s brother, Nick. Jeff and I might seem like completely different people but I’ve always looked up to him and am amazed by everything he has been able to experience in his life. I was given permission by Sam to organize this. I am running this through the New Providence PBA, as a current member and the former President. If any PBAs are willing to help out my family, thank you so much.