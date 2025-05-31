Become a WNS Member (Free) and Start Commenting Today

WNS – WrestlingNewsSource.com relaunched with a fresh new look, and you might be wondering how you can get involved and have your voice heard!

A standout addition in this relaunch is our brand-new commenting feature , and to take part, you will need to BECOME A MEMBER.

For the first time, readers can now engage directly with our news articles by sharing their thoughts and opinions in the dedicated member comment section. To maintain a respectful, active, and enjoyable community environment, users are now required to sign up and become members of WrestlingNewsSource.com before posting comments.

Verify your email and BECOME A MEMBER!

It is quick and easy , simply click this Become a Member link, register in under 30 seconds then, check your email and once you are logged in, you will stay logged in until you choose to log out. You can also set your own profile avatar and keep track of your ranking on our leaderboard.

This update not only improves how we moderate discussions, but also lays the foundation for exciting, community-focused features coming soon. By becoming a member, you are playing a vital role in shaping the future of WrestlingNewsSource.com , one comment at a time!