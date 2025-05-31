“People Were Furious” With Kyle Fletcher After Recent AEW Match

There was a tense moment on the May 28, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite involving TNT Champion Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher that left some fans and insiders deeply concerned.

During their match, which ended in a disqualification victory for Cole, Fletcher attempted to deliver a powerbomb on the ring apron. The execution went awry, as Cole's head narrowly avoided serious contact with the edge of the apron while his elbow slammed into the side of the ring. The mistimed move immediately sparked concern given Cole’s well-documented history of head injuries.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed the fallout during Wrestling Observer Live, revealing that Fletcher’s execution of the move drew significant backstage criticism.

“There were a lot of people furious at Kyle Fletcher, because like at the end of the day whatever you want to do is whatever you guys agree to do and everything like that, but Adam Cole has had a history of head injuries. He’s had concussions. He’s had concussions and head injuries we know about and he’s had concussions and head injuries that hasn’t been public. There have been other times where Adam Cole hasn’t been on television because he had a head injury and it just never came out. So like you have to be careful, not just with Adam Cole but with anybody, with anybody’s head. There were a lot of people very unhappy with Kyle Fletcher because like ‘what was this dude thinking? What was he thinking?’ I don’t have an answer.”

No update has been given on Cole’s condition following the match, but the reaction to the spot highlights growing concern within AEW over in-ring safety, especially regarding athletes with prior concussion history.