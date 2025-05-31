Chris Jericho Reveals Final Text from Sabu Before His Death

Chris Jericho recently reflected on his final exchanges with hardcore wrestling legend Sabu, sharing emotional memories and revealing that Sabu had been interested in stepping into the ring again, specifically with Jericho himself.

Speaking on a new episode of Talk Is Jericho, the AEW star said that Sabu contacted him after what had been billed as his retirement match against Joey Janela at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. Jericho revealed that Sabu’s message came just a week before he passed away.

“But I will say this too, when you mentioned his last match on his terms, I do not think I’m talking out of school here in saying that I did get a text from him. As a matter of fact, it’s the last text I got about a week before he passed away, saying, ‘Aye, in six months, you wanna have another match? I wanna have another match.’ So I think he had his retirement match, but still wanted to have other matches and I know that Rob (Van Dam) talked about it where Sabu said it’d be cheating to have a match against Rob because they’re so close. I did get an inquiry from Sabu, who was saying he wanted to have another one and that’s a classic, old-school brother wrestling story too.”

Jericho also recalled Sabu pitching a wild idea for a bout on the Jericho Cruise.

“When Sabu was giving me these DMs, before he actually came on the Jericho Cruise because he did come on the cruise. He was great on it. He did a live podcast which was great. He got to reunite with Luther, his old friend from F.M.W., but he was texting me prior for years and he’d say he wants to come on the cruise and he wants to do a match with me where the loser jumps over the edge into the water. Here’s the classic Sabu part, he goes, ‘Now I’ll beat you, but I’ll still jump over the edge into the water…’ I’ll beat you on your own cruise, and then jump basically to your death.”

Sabu passed away earlier this month at the age of 60.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member