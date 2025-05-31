Matt Cardona Admits It Is “Tough” Staying Fresh in Wrestling

Matt Cardona recently caught up with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at the Squared Circle Expo and shared insight into how he continues to reinvent himself in the ever-changing world of professional wrestling. Cardona reflected on the challenges of maintaining a fresh persona, especially after injuries and long runs in the independent scene.

Speaking about the difficulty of evolving his character, Cardona admitted, “It’s tough, I’ll be honest. It’s tough. I keep evolving. Even when I got hurt last year, I’m like, ‘I can’t come back as the Indie God in the Deathmatch.’ I mean, I could, but I wanna come back with a different coat of paint. That’s why it’s Matt Cardona, it’s everything all wrapped into one, whether it be the Edgeheads, Major Brothers, the Zack Ryder, Broski, Deathmatch King, Indie God, it’s just all one thing.”

He acknowledged the pressure of staying relevant and expressed some weariness with repeating achievements: “But it’s tough, it’s tough, you know? How many times can I win this promotion’s title? How many times can I be Indie Wrestler of the Year? It’s like, alright, even I’m getting sick of myself.”