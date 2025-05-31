×
Will Ospreay Jokes About Hair Change After Partner’s Comment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2025


Will Ospreay will be sporting a new look the next time he appears on AEW television.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is getting a haircut, and the decision appears to have come after a bit of pressure from someone close to him. In recent weeks, fans have been vocal online about Ospreay’s hairstyle, with some suggesting a change was due. It seems a comment from his partner was the final push he needed.

Ospreay shared the update on social media, tweeting:

“I just landed in the U.K., the mrs picks me up & says ‘we’ve gotta talk about your hair’ I’ll get it cut tomorrow crying laughing emoji,” Will said in a post.

It remains to be seen whether Ospreay will unveil the haircut on social media or keep it under wraps until his next AEW appearance.

