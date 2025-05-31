Another Wrestler Announces Exit from AEW

AEW's Bear Bronson has confirmed that his time with All Elite Wrestling is coming to a close. The tag team wrestler shared the news on social media, announcing that his contract with the promotion will expire on June 1, 2025, making him a free agent as of the next day.

In a heartfelt message, Bronson thanked those who have supported him and expressed optimism for the next chapter in his career. He stated: “Tomorrow, I am officially a free agent in pro wrestling To everyone that believes in me, To my family, & to my beautiful wife: I love you all, I’m grateful to live this life & grind. Now, I chase EVERYTHING I’ve ever dreamed of in full force & bet on BEAR FUCKING BRONSON!”

Bronson gained recognition in AEW as one half of The Iron Savages, teaming with Bear Boulder. The duo started teaming on the independent scene in 2017 and joined AEW in May 2020, appearing across Dynamite, Rampage, and Dark.

The status of the tag team changed earlier this year after Bear Boulder was released from AEW in February 2025. His release followed a January arrest on assault charges involving his fiancée.

While Bronson has not been regularly featured on AEW television, he has remained active in the independent wrestling scene, competing in promotions such as Beyond Wrestling, Limitless Wrestling, C4, and Wrestling Open.

His departure comes as part of a series of exits from AEW. Abadon recently confirmed she will leave the promotion once her contract ends in June, and Mariah May's profile was quietly removed from AEW’s website, with reports indicating she is expected to sign with WWE.

