Jeff Jarrett Explains Why WWE Targets AEW With Counter-Programming

Jeff Jarrett has weighed in on WWE’s counter-programming tactics against AEW, suggesting the strategy is rooted in corporate ambition rather than personal animosity. Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett offered a business-first perspective on WWE’s actions under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella.

Jarrett pushed back against the idea that WWE’s scheduling moves are about personal rivalry, instead pointing to the financial goals of the company:

“Beyond the shadow of a doubt, the number one reason it’s done is because it is the biggest competition. It goes without saying. I’ll say this, and I don’t even want to say it’s a bold statement, but AEW to WWE is a much bigger competition than Jim Crockett was to WWE, WWF at the time. I truly believe that in multiple scenarios.”

He explained that TKO’s decisions are calculated:

“I think it’s by design, and I’m also going to say that business is business. This is nothing personal against AEW whatsoever. It may feel personal. I think some fans may take it personal, but at the end of the day it is in TKO/The 90 day reports’ best interest to not just minimize but completely obliterate any kind of competition.”

Jarrett also emphasized that the priority for TKO lies in their earnings reports and not the broader health of the wrestling business:

“If you’re a wrestling fan, TKO wants you buying their stuff, consuming their stuff, purchasing their stuff, and everything that goes with it because that’s how they can make the most money. That’s what it’s about. They are not worried, quote, unquote, about the wrestling business. They’re worried about their 90 day stock report. End all, be all, next question because that question is answered. I would expect nothing less.”

In closing, Jarrett described the company’s aggressive stance as stemming from a top-down mindset:

“It’s of the mindset of Ari Emmanuel on down that their mindset is to be the only game in town. I just think that they don’t quite know the history of the wrestling industry. Yes, it is a niche, and there’s a reason it’s a niche. You better know the ins and outs of this industry and at the end of the day. It all starts with the talent.”