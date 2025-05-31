John Cena Reveals How He Met Wife Shay Shariatzadeh During Super Bowl Weekend

John Cena may be one of the most recognizable names in WWE and Hollywood, but the Undisputed WWE Champion rarely shares much about his private life. However, during a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s ESPN+ series Stephanie’s Places, Cena opened up about the moment he met his now-wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. It was a story that started unexpectedly during a quiet night out.

Cena, who married Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in 2020, revealed that their meeting took place in Vancouver, Canada, around Super Bowl weekend in 2019. He had just arrived in the city to begin filming a movie and had initially planned to stay in for the game.

“It was Super Bowl, about six years ago. Patriots were playing and I didn’t wanna leave my apartment in Vancouver. I had just got there and had started to film a movie, and didn’t want to jinx the team,” Cena explained.

Despite his instincts to stay in, Cena decided to go out to a bar to catch the game. That decision changed everything.

“In walks a group of four, and I can’t take my eyes off of Shay. They are in the booth right across from us…and my team is winning and I don’t give a fk. And I don’t have the bravery to break the ice.”

The turning point came when one of Shay’s friends approached Cena for a photo, giving him the chance to connect. From there, things quickly progressed. Cena recalled how they reconnected later that same evening.

“We met back at the same place. And we sat down at six and they kicked us out at one in the morning. Just me and her.”

Their connection that night turned into a deeper bond, leading to a relationship that has remained largely out of the public spotlight. This was a change of pace for Cena, who previously had a much-publicized relationship with Nikki Bella.